Preparations for 'Union Fortress 10' military parade begins in Al Ain City on Friday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 31 (ANI/WAM): Preparations for the "Union Fortress 10" military parade, set to take place in December in Al Ain City, will commence on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence has informed the public to anticipate loud sounds and increased activity involving aircraft and armored personnel carriers in Al Ain City, starting from Friday, November 1.

In coordination with the organising committee, the Ministry is committed to providing a unique live showcase that reflects the dedication and advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces in their mission to protect the nation, its citizens, and residents.

The military parade aims to enhance the pride of the nation's citizens and residents in their Armed Forces, highlight military expertise and technologies, and strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Defence, security agencies, and various government entities in the UAE.

The Ministry has announced that the invitation to attend the "Union Fortress 10" military parade is open to the public. Attendees will be able to experience the parade firsthand in Al Ain City or via large screens placed on either side of the main platform and event area. (ANI/WAM)

