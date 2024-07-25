President Biden says best way to save US democracy is 'to pass torch to new generation'

Washington, DC [US], July 25 : US President Joe Biden emphasised that he has decided to pass the torch to a new generation, adding that his decision to step aside from his campaign is a matter of democracy.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office, the first since he announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominee as the country's president, Biden said that this is the best way to unite our nation.

"I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices and that time and place is now," he said.

Oval Office addresses have historically been serious moments for presidents to speak to the American people at times of national crisis or to make major policy announcements.

Biden, who returned to the White House on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19, addressed his decision to step aside from his campaign and said that he was framing the 2024 election as a choice "between moving forward and backwards, between hope and hate" and casting his decision as a matter of democracy.

"My fellow Americans, it has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as president of the United States," the US President said.

Biden recalled the extraordinary American presidents, including Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt.

"In this sacred space, I'm surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents. Thomas Jefferson wrote the immortal words that guide this nation. George Washington showed us that presidents are not kings. Abraham Lincoln, who implored us to reject malice, and Franklin Roosevelt, who inspired us to reject fear, I revere this office, but I love my country more," Biden said.

The US President added that in defence of democracy, which is at stake, it is more important than any title.

"It's been the honour of my life to serve as your president. But in defence of democracy, which is at stake and is more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people," he said.

"This sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It is about you. Your families. Your futures. It is about 'we, the people," he added.

"We are a great nation because we are good people. When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth. The truth, the sacred cause of this country, is larger than any one of us," he said. "We must unite to protect it."

Biden further noted that now, in just a few months, the Americans will choose the course of America's future.

He also championed his vice president, who's now taking his place on the ticket, and said that he has made his choice and has made his views known.

Calling the US Vice President tough and capable, Biden said, "I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She's experienced. She's tough, and she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people."

The Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, meanwhile, said at a rally that Kamala Harris was a "radical left lunatic".

As he was concluding his speech, he said that the choice of president is "up to you, the American people."

"When Ben Franklin was asked, as he emerged from the convention going on, whether the founders had given America a monarchy or a Republic, Franklin's response was: a republic, if you can keep it...whether we keep our republic, is now in your hands," he said.

While Biden did not mention Donald Trump by name, he tried to draw a clear contrast with the former president, whose ambition led him to claim victory in an election he did not win four years ago.

Biden said that in America, kings and dictators do not rule, the people do, adding that history is now in the hands of the American people.

"The great thing about America is, here, kings and dictators do not rule," Biden said. "The people do. History is in your hands, the idea of America lies in your hands."

"The great thing about America is, here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep the faith, keep the faith and remember who we arewe're the United States of America, and there is simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity. We do it together," he said.

Further, Biden also highlighted that over the next six months, he will be focused on his job as US President.

"Over the next six months, I will be focused on doing my job as president. That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy. I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights, from the right to vote to the right to choose."

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, and Biden is seeking re-election to the post as the Democratic Party nominee. After his June 27 debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, Democrats put pressure on him to withdraw from the race.

Following this, on July 21, Biden formally announced that he was abandoning plans for a second term in office and endorsed his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris for the election.

Meanwhile, Harris has quickly consolidated support among Democrats and has already secured the backing of enough delegates to be the likely Democratic nominee.

