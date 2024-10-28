President Biden to celebrate Diwali with Indian-Americans at White House today

Washington, Oct 28 US President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali on Monday evening with a large number of Indian-Americans from across the country at the White House, his last as the President, the White House said in a statement.

The day promises to be a memorable tribute to Indian heritage and culture, emphasising the growing bond between the US and the Indian-American community.

Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks, the White House said.

After this, he would deliver remarks before a gathering of Indian-Americans, for whom he is hosting a reception.

This would be President Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election.

Among the President's introductions will be a video message from Sunita Williams, a decorated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain.

She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station (ISS), where she took over as Commander in September, the White House said.

Sunita Williams is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe.

She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural items, including samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita with her to space in celebration of her heritage, it said.

Nootana, a classical South Asian dance and music ensemble based in Washington, DC, will provide musical entertainment for guests, in addition to the Marine Corps Band, the White House added.

Last year after the Diwali celebration, the US President shared a video of the festivities on microblogging platform X in which he was seen lighting a diya with US First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

"Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he posted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor