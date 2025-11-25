President Droupadi Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of 5 nations

New Delhi [India], November 25 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday accepted credentials from the Envoys of Lebanon, Mauritius, Senegal, Saudi Arabia and Ghana at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Hadi Jaber, Ambassador of Lebanon, presented his credentials to Murmu.

Sheilabai Bappoo, High Commissioner of Mauritius, Abdoulaye Barro, Ambassador of Senegal, Haytham Hassan Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Ambassador of Ghana, presented their credentials to the President.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Hadi Jaber, Ambassador of Lebanon; Mrs Sheilabai Bappoo, High Commissioner of Mauritius; and Mr Abdoulaye Barro, Ambassador of Senegal, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Haytham Hassan Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia and Mr Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Ambassador of Ghana, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Earlier on October 3, Murmu accepted the credentials of newly appointed envoys from Mauritania, Luxembourg, Canada, and Slovenia at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to a statement from the President's office, Ahmedou Sidi Mohamed presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Christian Biever assumed charge as the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, while Christopher Cooter joined as the High Commissioner of Canada. Tomaz Mencin presented his credentials as the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia.

The ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, is part of the formal process through which foreign diplomats assume their roles in India. By presenting their credentials to the Head of State, the envoys officially begin their diplomatic assignments.

India maintains robust diplomatic ties with all four countries across various sectors, including trade, education, technology, and cultural exchanges. The arrival of the new envoys is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Luxembourg enjoy warm and friendly relations characterised by a high degree of "mutual understanding and cooperation" at bilateral and multilateral levels.

