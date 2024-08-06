President Droupadi Murmu Accorded Traditional Ceremonial Welcome Upon Arrival in Fiji (Watch Video)

The President of India Droupadi Murmu was traditionally welcomed upon her arrival in Fiji's Suva on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Fiji, its an iTaukei and a Hindu ceremony was held to welcomed the President at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

According to the Fijivillage.com report, the traditional iTaukei welcoming ceremony was performed by the Vanua of Natauvakarua from Kalokolevu Village in Rewa and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs while the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha conducted the Hindu ceremony.

#WATCH | Suva: President Droupadi Murmu accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome, on her arrival in Fiji. pic.twitter.com/ksIgeKCehD — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2024

Ratu Kitione Vesikula, the representative from iTaukei Affairs, acknowledged the presence of the President for leaving her busy schedule to visit Fiji. Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji General Secretary Krishneel Tiwari says this is an important visit to the State as it strengthens relations between the countries.

After an affectionate welcome by children on her way from airport, a traditional welcome ceremony was organised in honour of President Droupadi Murmu in presence of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji. pic.twitter.com/RzeXOQ64EL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2024

President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji. President Murmu said that this honour is a reflection of the deep ties of friendship between India and Fiji.

Despite the vast difference in our size, both India and Fiji have much in common, including our vibrant democracies. Almost 10 years ago, speaking in this same Hall, PM Narendra Modi had underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji.

"our democracy, the diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal, and our commitment to the liberty, dignity and rights of every individual," said the President in Fiji.