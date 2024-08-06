President Droupadi Murmu conferred with Fiji's highest civilian award: MEA

Suva [Fiji], August 6 : President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with 'The Order of Fiji', the country's highest civilian award by President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

President, as a part of her visit to the South Pacific nation, also addressed the Fijian Parliament.

She also held a brief interaction with the Indian community there.

In a special briefing on the State visit of the President to Fiji, Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) said, "President of Fiji conferred upon our President 'The Order of Fiji'which was deeply appreciated by the President. She also addressed the Fijian Parliament. The President held a community interaction in Suva."

The Secretary East said that the President received a warm welcome while reaching Fiji.

"The President landed in Suva today morning, upon arrival she was accorded a Guard of Honour by Fiji Military Police followed by a traditional welcome attended by the Prime Minister. Along the route from the airport, it was heartwarming to see hundreds of school children line up shouting their greetings to the President," he said.

President Murmu also met the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, as well as the President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere.

"The Prime Minister of Fiji also called on the President and they had wide-ranging discussions in which they reaffirmed the mutual trust and strong commitment towards enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries," he added.

President Murmu embarked on Sunday on a three-day visit to Fiji at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. Following Fiji, she is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

The visit, which marks the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji, will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier press release.

The visit reflects India's continued commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Fiji.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of New Zealand's Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro, according to MEA press release.

During the State Visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Governor General Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. She will address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India.

The visit will provide further impetus to India-New Zealand bilateral relations.

On August 10, President Murmu will visit Timor-Leste at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta. During the visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste Horta. Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala "Xanana" Gusmao, will also call on President Murmu.

