President Droupadi Murmu highlights similarities between cultures of Mauritania & India

Nouakchott (Mauritania), Oct 17 President Droupadi Murmu has said that there are many similarities between the cultures of Mauritania and India such as women's clothing, respect for ancestors, and strong family ties.

She made this remark while addressing the Indian community in Nouakchott, the capital city of Mauritania on Wednesday.

President Murmu said that this first-ever state visit to Mauritania will help lay the foundation for closer bilateral cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

The President also said that India can contribute to the development of Mauritania through agriculture, health, education, and skill development.

"India can contribute to Mauritania's development journey through human resource development, infrastructure construction, agriculture, health, education, skill development, and digital innovation.

All of you are an important part of this process of cooperation," President Murmu said.

"There are many similarities between the cultures of Mauritania and India. For example, clothing, especially women's clothing, is similar; there is respect for ancestors; family ties are strong, there are joint families; children are taught social values," the President said.

It is the first visit by an Indian President to the African country.

She arrived in Mauritania on the second leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.

"We are rapidly moving towards our goal of making India a 'Developed India' by the year 2047, and our overseas family is a very important factor in this process," she added.

President Murmu also met with the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

President Murmu arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday. She was warmly received by the President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

President Murmu arrived in Mauritania from Algeria. On the final day of her state visit to Algeria on Tuesday, she visited the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden.

These historical sites, situated in and around the coastal city of Tipasa, provided President Murmu with a unique glimpse into Algeria's rich cultural and historical legacy.

The President was accompanied by Algeria's Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta.

