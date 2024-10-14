President Droupadi Murmu lays wreath at Maqam Echahid Martyrs Memorial in Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], October 14 : President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at Maqam Echahid Martyrs Memorial at Algiers in Algeria on Monday.

The monument commemorates the Algerian war.

Earlier, while addressing the Indian community in Algiers, Algeria on Sunday, highlighted their contributions to enhancing the country's "position, prestige, and standing abroad."

She said that the government has always valued the contribution of the Indian community abroad.

"The Government of India and Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in enhancing India's position, prestige, and standing abroad," the President said.

During the Indian community reception in Algiers, she also lauded the Indian community for its role in supporting India's growth. "With the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, we embark on a new journey of hope and aspirations. While India is moving ahead at a fast and rapid pace, the goodwill of the Indian community both in Alegria and abroad cannot be over-emphasised," Murmu said.

"Today, India is playing an important role in global development. With a consistent annual growth of 8 per cent, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies. There has also been a significant reduction in the number of people living below the poverty line. It is a matter of pride that our country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world," she added.

The Indian community members in Algeria also posed for a group photograph with President Droupadi Murmu. The President also interacted with children during the event.

Indian community members also expressed happiness over the President's visit, with some noting how Murmu has inspired them and how Algerians hold Indians in high regard.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

She arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit on Sunday. She was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome.

This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.

