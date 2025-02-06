President Droupadi Murmu meets President of UN General Assembly, lauds his effort for "Pact of Future"

New Delhi [India], February 6 : President Droupadi Murmu met with the President of 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang and lauded his effort in the adoption of "Pact for the Future" in September of last year.

President Murmu assured Yang India will "continue to champion" the causes of Global South, including at United Nations.

"Mr Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated his leadership in the adoption of the "Pact for the Future" in September 2024, and said that India will continue to champion the causes of the Global South, including at the UN" President of India said in a post on X.

Philemon Yang met Murmu on the third day of his four day visit to India. He arrived in India on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Yang paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Starting the day by paying homage to Bapu. @UN_PGA Mr. Philemon Yang paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat."

UN General Assembly adopted a "Pact for the Future" in September of last year which is designed to address 21st century challenges including climate change, conflict, and human rights.

The Pact covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

Two annexes of the pact, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations were also adopted by the UN members.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who organised the 'Summit of the Future' described the pact as a landmark agreement that is a "step-change towards more effective, inclusive, networked multilateralism."

"We are here to bring multilateralism back from the brink," Guterres said.

