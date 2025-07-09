President Herzog: A strong Israel knows how to make peace

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 9 (ANI/TPS): Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Israel's National Security College (MABAL), President Isaac Herzog addressed senior military and civilian officials at the culmination of a year-long program designed to shape Israel's future leaders in national security, defense, and diplomacy.

In his remarks, the President stressed the importance of preparing for the day after the current conflict, calling for strategic engagement with the international community.

Held annually, the National Security College graduation marks a significant milestone for top-ranking IDF officers, government officials, and national security experts. Against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing war and complex regional dynamics, the President used the occasion to issue a powerful call for renewed diplomatic vision alongside military strength.

"For nearly two years of war, the vital importance of international partnerships has been clear. Israel's greatest allies, first and foremost the United States, continue to stand with us at critical junctures," said Herzog.

"Our military strength and exceptional strategic capabilities were clearly demonstrated in this campaign against the Iranian regime and its proxies," he added. "Our security forces, led by the IDF under your command, dear Chief of Staff, and under the direction of the political leadership, headed by the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister, broke the Iranian ring of fire and dealt a severe blow to their genocidal ambitions."

"Now is the time to expand the circle of partnership, peace, and normalisation in the region," said Herzog. "We must make history. We must prove, first and foremost, to ourselves, that a strong Israel is not a nation that hides behind fortress walls. A strong Israel knows how to reach out once again for peace." (ANI/TPS)

