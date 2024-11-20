President Irfaan Ali welcomes India's commitment to Guyana's sugar industry

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Guyanese President, Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's commitment to supporting Guyana's sugar industry and highlighted the fruitful discussions between both nations.

He further said that PM Modi's visit the first by an Indian PM to Guyana in 56 years represents a "significant milestone" in enhancing cooperation between the two nations and across multiple sectors.

Addressing the press meeting with PM Modi, President Irfaan Ali of Guyana affirmed, "PM Modi, we are very grateful and humbled for your visit here in Guyana. I had the honour of welcoming PM Modi to the State House...Our discussions were not only fruitful but also reinforced our shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and to collaboratively address regional and global concerns. PM Modi's visit represents a significant milestone in enhancing cooperation between the two nations and across multiple sectors."

Both nations signed several key agreements focusing on critical areas such as hydrocarbon, health, agriculture, and technology transfer

"We signed several key agreements in critical areas such as hydrocarbon health, agriculture, and technology transfer. We further discussed collaboration on infrastructure, education, human capital development and a continued diversification of our economy... India has also committed to supporting us in our sugar industry," said Guyana's President.

After President Irfaan Ali's address, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Guyana's President for the warm welcome and acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing the press meeting with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on Tuesday night (local time) and became the first Indian PM to set foot in the country in 56 years.

On PM's arrival, the President of Guyana shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries. He received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana. He also received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana. Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and in a warm gesture, received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor