President Isaac Herzog visits Papal Nuncio, Signs Book of Condolences for Pope Francis

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 2 (ANI/ TPS): President of Israel, Isaac Herzog on Friday morning visited the Embassy of the Vatican and the Papal Nuncio, and signed the book of condolences opened officially to mourn the passing of Pope Francis. The President expressed his sympathies to the Catholic communities in the Holy Land and the world at large, and stressed his hope that the late Pope's prayers for the release of the hostages would soon be realized.

The President wrote, "May his prayers for justice and peace be realized promptly in the immediate release of Israel's hostages, who are being cruelly held in a glaring crime against humanity, ethics and God, Himself; in the eradication of hatred and extremism; and in a world of growing compassion, in the spirit of the Hebrew prophets and the shared spiritual legacy of humanity." (ANI/ TPS)

