President Lai accuses China of seeking hegemony through Taiwan annexation, rejects 'One China' Principle

Taipei [Taiwan], September 2 : Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te stated on Sunday that China aims to annex Taiwan not out of concerns for "territorial integrity" but to "transform the rules-based global order" and "achieve hegemony," according to Central News Agency Taiwan.

An interview on the local tv network published by Taiwan President Lee emphasised that China's goal of annexing Taiwan is not motivated by issues of territorial integrity. Supporting his statement, he questioned, "If the issue is truly about maintaining territorial integrity, then why don't they reclaim the land ceded to Russia under the Treaty of Aigun?" Lai referred to the 1858 agreement between the Qing dynasty and the Russian Empire, which ceded approximately 600,000 square kilometres of land in Manchuria to Russia.

The interview primarily focused on Taiwan's sovereignty and its position regarding China's increasing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. President Lai reiterated that Taiwan "can never agree to the 'One China' principle of the '1992 consensus'" because doing so would mean "effectively ceding Taiwan's sovereignty" to China.

Furthermore, President Lai also affirmed his commitment to continuing the policies of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen. This includes modernizing military training to make the armed forces "more confident" and advancing Taiwan's submarine-building program.

The Taiwan-China issue remains a deeply entrenched geopolitical conflict with roots in the Chinese Civil War. This war concluded in 1949 when the Communist Party established the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan, continuing to assert sovereignty over all of China.

Recently, Taipei also condemned Beijing's escalated pressure tactics, particularly criticizing severe penalties proposed for key separatist figures. According to Xinhua, Beijing's new directives are aimed at individuals advocating for "Taiwan independence," with the death penalty reserved for those deemed to have caused significant harm to the state, and lengthy prison sentences for others involved. Taiwan vehemently rejects these Chinese regulations, arguing that Beijing lacks legal jurisdiction over Taiwan and dismissing the guidelines as non-binding on Taiwanese citizens.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has characterized these measures as provocative and harmful to cross-strait relations. The MAC has also advised Taiwanese nationals in China to exercise caution in light of the increased pressure.

China's intensified stance reflects its long-standing claim that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, despite Taiwan's effective self-governance since 1949. Tensions have been further heightened by Taiwan's international diplomatic engagements and Beijing's efforts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor