President Lai warns against China's escalating "United Front" tactics

Taipei [Taiwan], February 1 : Taiwanese President William Lai Ching-te urged the public to remain alert to China's growing "united front" strategies, which have intensified recently as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues its relentless pursuit of Taiwan's annexation, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Lai made these remarks during his visit to Lecheng Temple in Taichung, where he distributed limited-edition red envelopes and greeted the public in celebration of the Lunar New Year, Taipei Times reported.

The red envelope, containing a Central Mint (Taiwan) NT$1 coin, features illustrations of dogs and cats created by Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim. The designs symbolize Taiwan's welcoming nature, warmth, and affection for animals.

While addressing the gathering, Lai stated that the CCP's tactics of military and economic pressure to annex Taiwan remain unchanged. He warned, "No matter how nice their [CCP] words sound, the threats against Taiwan remain."

The president pointed to the rising number of espionage cases resulting in indictments and convictions over the past year or two as evidence of China's increasingly aggressive "united front" operations, Taipei Times reported.

"Taiwan is our democratic homeland," Lai said, urging the public to protect the country, uphold its democratic and free way of life, and resist China's "united front" efforts.

According to the Taipei Times, Lai stressed that, as president, he is committed to ensuring the public's well-being by safeguarding national security, fostering economic growth, and supporting the disadvantaged. He also called on citizens to actively contribute to protecting the country, maintaining social stability, and preventing fraud.

Financial scams remain a major issue, with over 500 fraud cases reported daily, resulting in losses averaging between NT$400 million and NT$500 million (USD 12.2 million to USD 15.3 million), he said.

According to the Taipei Times, 70 per cent of these cases involve investment fraud. These scams cause significant financial losses and personal hardships, Lai noted, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Lai also visited other temples in central Taiwan, including Fongyuan Cihji Temple in Taichung, Lugang Tianhou Temple in Changhua County, and Fusing Temple in Yunlin County's Siluo Township.

