President Lula welcomed Indian companies to manufacture drugs, pharmaceuticals in Brazil: MEA

Brasilia [Brazil], July 9 : President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Indian companies to manufacture drugs and pharmaceuticals in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday (local time).

While addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brazil, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran stated that President Lula said India and Brazil can find ways to work together and do research in the pharmaceutical sector.

When asked whether discussions took place regarding contract manufacturing that Indian private companies would want to do in Brazil, Kumaran responded, "President Lula actually welcomed Indian companies to manufacture drugs and pharmaceuticals in Brazil. He also said we can find ways to work together, do joint research in the area of pharmaceuticals. And he also said they will work on fast-track approvals for Indian drugs to enter easily, a point that I had made during my initial remarks, especially for drugs having US FDA approval or EDQM approval."

During the briefing, India's Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, said that 15 large Indian laboratories and Indian pharmaceutical companies are already present in Brazil, many of whom he said do manufacturing in Brazil.

Bhatia said, "On drugs, as it is you might be aware that about 15 large Indian laboratories, the Indian pharmaceutical companies are already present in Brazil. Many of them are manufacturing also in Brazil. And both the leaders welcomed this concept of not only export from India, but also doing joint collaborations in Brazil to produce medicines."

"President Lula was very enthusiastic to take advantage of economical medicines that India is producing for its public health distribution system, and they are willing to look at these possibilities. In that connection, let me also add that ANVISA, the drug regulatory agency of Brazil, has opened an office in New Delhi recently. So that also adds to the impetus that is required to push this sector," he added.

Kumaran stated that PM Modi and President Lula also discussed several areas of cooperation, including the health and pharmaceutical sectors.

He said, "Both leaders also acknowledged the importance of the agriculture sector and its significant contribution to the economies on both sides. The Prime Minister proposed enhanced collaboration in sharing knowledge, best practices and technology transfer in various areas. It was also noted that both sides signed an MoU on cooperation and agricultural research.

He announced that collaboration between the two nations in the area of digitalisation and digital public infrastructure was discussed.

"There was also discussion on collaboration in the area of digitalisation and digital public infrastructure. There was also talk about enhancing people-to-people relations and connectivity, cooperation in the area of sports and sports management, capacity building, highlighting India's strengths in cricket and Brazil's strength in football," he said.

According to Kumaran, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to work together towards climate action and sustainability. He said PM Modi reaffirmed India's support and wished President Lula success towards holding the COP30 climate change conference in Brazil.

PM Modi was on a State Visit to Brazil at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. During his visit, PM Modi held a meeting with President Lula and attended the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

After concluding his visit to Brazil, PM Modi departed for Namibia on Tuesday (local time). He is travelling to Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It will be PM Modi's first visit to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

