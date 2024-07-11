President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Argentina

New Delhi [India], July 11 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the credentials from the envoys of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and Argentina at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Spain, and the Argentine Republic at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 11, 2024)," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a press release.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Lumumba Maklele Nyajok, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan; Ms Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; Mr Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain; and Mr Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of the… pic.twitter.com/zDBlcC2vuS— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 11, 2024

The envoys who presented their credentials to President Murmu were Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, and the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Mariano Agustin Caucino.

Recently, India and Argentina commemorated 75 years of bilateral relations marked by friendship, cooperation, and shared values.

The two countries had established diplomatic ties on February 3, 1949.

Earlier on February 1, Argentina's Secretary for International Economic Relations, Ambassador Marcelo Cima, received the Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, and the two reviewed key topics of bilateral cooperation and economic and trade relations between both countries.

Meanwhile, the relations between India and Spain have been cordial since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956.

Apart from the Ambassadors of Spain, and Argentina; Lumumba Maklele Nyajok, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan, and Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe also presented their credentials to the President.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor