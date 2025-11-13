President Murmu, Botswana President witness release of Cheetahs at nature reserve

Gaborone, Nov 13 Marking a key milestone in the India-Botswana partnership on wildlife conservation, President Droupadi Murmu and her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko on Thursday witnessed the release of cheetahs captured from the Ghanzi region in the African country into the quarantine facility at the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in southern Botswana.

The event, conducted by experts from both nations, represented Botswana’s gifting of eight cheetahs to India under Project Cheetah’s next phase.

“A new chapter in India-Botswana wildlife conservation partnership: At the Mokolodi Nature Reserve in Botswana, President Droupadi Murmu and President Duma Gideon Boko witnessed the release of captured cheetahs originating from Botswana's Ghanzi region into the quarantine facility by experts from India and Botswana. The event symbolised Botswana’s gifting of eight cheetahs to India under the next phase of Project Cheetah,” the President's Secretariat posted on X.

On Wednesday, President Murmu held a meeting with her Botswana counterpart Duma Gideon Boko at the President's Office in Gaborone as both leaders agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology.

The two nations also signed an agreement to facilitate easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines for the people of Botswana.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana at the President's Office, Gaborone. In their wide ranging discussions, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology."

"The President thanked President Boko and people of Botswana for sending their Cheetahs to India as part of the next phase of Project Cheetah. An agreement to facilitate easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana, was also signed on the occasion," it added.

During the meeting, President Duma Gideon Boko hailed India as the "mother of democracy", asserting that New Delhi has been a steadfast source of inspiration and support in the African nation's development journey.

President Murmu arrived in Botswana late Tuesday for a State Visit as part of the final leg of her two-nation visit to Africa. President Boko welcomed the Indian counterpart at the airport as she was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor