President Murmu departs for India wrapping 3-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi

Lilongwe [Malawi], October 19 : President Droupadi Murmu departed for India from Kamuzu International Airport at Lilongwe in Malawi on Saturday.

President Murmu completed her official visit to three African nations and was accorded a ceremonial farewell.

Her trip was aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and enhance cooperation between India and the African countries she visited.

Murmu met her Malawi counterpart Lazarus Chakwera earlier in the day and several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the meeting.

President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of Malawi at the State House, Lilongwe. Both leaders held productive discussions on wide range of issues to further deepen the India-Malawi relationship. President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the… pic.twitter.com/T4UCdVCrBy — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2024

President Murmu was in Malawi on the last leg of her three-nation visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19.

President Murmu and Malawi President Chakwera held discussions on wide range of areas on Friday and signed MoUs on Arts and Culture, Youth Matters, Sports and Pharmaceutical Cooperation. She announced Government of India's support in setting up a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi.

During her visit, President Murmu lauded the role of the Indian community in Malwai, and said the diaspora is serving as a living link between the two nations.

Highlighting strong diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, she said, "India and Malawi have completed 60 years of diplomatic relations. These relations are historical, and we also have deep cultural ties. India values its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is based on harnessing local resources, and capacity building, based on the priority of Africa's own needs."

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of October 17 for the final leg of her state visits.

Murmu was received by the Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, and other dignitaries at Kamuzu International Airport. Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome, after which she attended a traditional cultural performance at the airport.

The visit was the first-ever visit by the President of India to the three African nations and came a year after the African Union was made a permanent member of G 20 during India's Presidency. During the visit, President Murmu was accompanied by Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, and MPs Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor