President Murmu extend Hanukkah greetings to Israeli counterpart Herzog

New Delhi [India], December 25 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday wished her Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog on the occasion of Hanukkah.

Murmu also extended her wishes to all the people worldwide.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "I extend my warmest greetings to President Isaac Herzog and people worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Hanukkah."

This year, Hanukkah coincided with Christmas.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to people and explained the significance of the Jewish festival.

Azar shared a video on X that explains the history of the Jewish festival.

In a post on X, the Israeli Embassy in India said, "This year, Hanukkah coincides with Christmas. But have you ever heard of Hanukkah? Come, listen to our Ambassador Reuven Azar as he shares the Jewish history of resilience and acceptance. The Embassy of Israel in India wishes everyone Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and joyful holiday season!"

Azar said, "In Hanukkah, we celebrate the victory of light over darkness. More than 2,300 years ago, the greatest empire of the time, the Seljuks, tried to completely erase our faith, the Jewish faith. But thanks to a small family in the middle of Israel called the Maccabees, we managed to re-inaugurate our temple in Jerusalem and keep our identity."

Azar added that in the feast, they light the menorah, a symbol of respect to other faiths.

"In this feast, we light the menorah that shines over the world and we send a universal message of respect towards other faiths and respect to our identity," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival.

To this, Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar thanked his "dear friend" Jaishankar for his wishes.

"Thank you, S Jaishankar, dear friend, for your warm Hanukkah wishes and your kind words," Sa'ar wrote on X.

