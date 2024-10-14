President Murmu holds talks with Algerian counterpart, discusses about trade and investment

Algiers [Algeria], October 14 : President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, at the El Mouradia Palace on Monday, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Murmu said that the leaders held discussions on various issues and resolved to further strengthen India-Algeria relations, with a special focus on trade and investment, the statement said.

In a post on X, the statement said, "President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, at the El Mouradia Palace. President Murmu congratulated President Tebboune on his recent re-election. Both leaders held discussions on various issues and resolved to further strengthen India-Algeria relations, with a special focus on trade and investment. President Murmu assured India's continued support to Algeria and reaffirmed India's strong commitment towards Africa."

President Droupadi Murmu met and held talks with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, at the El Mouradia Palace. President Murmu congratulated President Tebboune on his recent re-election. Both leaders held discussions on various issues and resolved to further strengthen… pic.twitter.com/K0mKjZXTfv— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 14, 2024

The President said that she congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his second term.

Murmu said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his warm welcome and gracious hospitality. It is an honour for me to be paying this first-ever presidential visit from India to Algeria. This first-ever incoming visit is even more special as President Tebboune brings his second term...Today, I held wide-ranging talks with President Tebboune."

She expressed her anticipation for the India-Algeria Business Forum to be held on Monday..

"The India-Algeria Business Forum, scheduled to be held later today, will take stock of the ongoing projects and identify several initiatives to give new direction to our economic and commercial cooperation. I thank President Tebboune for his stellar leadership and his attention and valuable support for our bilateral and multilateral cooperation," she said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu laid a wreath at Maqam Echahid Martyrs Memorial at Algiers in Algeria.

President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor