President Murmu meets Fiji counterpart Katonivere at State House in Suva

Suva [Fiji], August 6 : President Droupadi Murmu was received by her Fijian counterpart Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere on Tuesday at the State House in Suva.

As the two leaders met, discussions were held on how to further deepen the India-Fiji relationship.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on her State visit to Fiji, was also accorded a traditional ceremonial welcome.

Upon her arrival in Fiji on the first leg of her three-nation visit, President Murmu was received by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji at the airport. She was also accorded a ceremonial welcome there.

President Murmu embarked on Sunday on a three-day (August 5-6) visit to Fiji at the invitation of Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, President of Fiji. Following Fiji, she is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

The visit, which marks the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji, will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries.

It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Pacific nations and reflect India's focus on the Act East Policy.

In Fiji, President Murmu is scheduled to address the country's Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will visit New Zealand from August 7-9 at the invitation of Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand. During the State visit, President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Kiro and meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

President Murmu will also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.

The visit also marks the first head-of-state-level visit from India to Timor Leste. President Murmu will also hold a meeting with Timor Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.

The visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to bilateral relations with these countries and reflects a strong focus on the Act East Policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ten years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.

