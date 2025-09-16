President Murmu meets Mauritius PM Ramgoolam, expresses confidence in further strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], September 16 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where both leaders underscored the unique and enduring bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Port Louis.

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, both leaders acknowledged the relationship between the two nations, which is rooted in their shared history, language, culture, and values.

President Murmu expressed confidence in Prime Minister Ramgoolam's leadership experience, noting that the ties will continue to grow stronger in the future.

"Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders agreed that the relations between our two countries are unique, rooted in our shared history, language, culture, and values. The President expressed confidence that with the vast leadership experience of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, India-Mauritius long-standing bilateral ties will further strengthen in the times to come," the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in the post.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Ramgoolam paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital as part of the concluding leg of his eight-day bilateral visit to India.

After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Ramgoolam also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

The Mauritian PM arrived in New Delhi on Monday, where Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth received him.

Sharing the update on social media, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "PM Navin Ramgoolam of Mauritius lands in New Delhi. Warmly received by MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth at the airport."

Before he visited the national capital, Ramgoolam visited the Tirumala Temple in Tirupati. He had also attended an event at the Bramarishi Ashram, where he was welcomed by Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader.

Ramgoolam is currently on an official visit to India from September 9 to September 16, during which he is holding a series of political, cultural and spiritual engagements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor