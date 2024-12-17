President Murmu meets parliamentary delegation from Armenia

New Delhi [India], December 17 : President Droupadi Murmu met a parliamentary delegation from Armenia on Tuesday, during which she emphasised the role of regular parliamentary dialogue in deepening bilateral partnership.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Armenia, led by H.E. Mr Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"The President said that regular parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in enhancing understanding of each other's systems of governance and laws, and further deepening bilateral partnership," it added.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1868620753404666288

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received the Ambassador of Armenia to India Vahagn Afyan in New Delhi.

Jaishankar said that the two discussed about deepening the India-Armenia cooperation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to receive Ambassador of Armenia Vahagn Afyan in New Delhi today. Spoke about deepening the long-standing India-Armenia cooperation."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1867549497213251963

The second India-Iran-Armenia trilateral consultation was held on Thursday, where the three sides discussed a wide range of matters, including connectivity initiatives, engagement in multilateral fora, and regional developments, the Ministry of External Affairs press release stated.

The discussion in the trilateral consultations was led by Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran Division JP Singh from the Indian side, along with delegations from Iran and Armenia.

From Iran, the Director General of the South Asia Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hashem Ashja' Zadeh, led the discussion; meanwhile, Armenia was represented by the Head of the Asia-Pacific Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Anahit Karapetyan.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1867242682331869265

"The 2nd India-Iran-Armenia Trilateral Consultations took place in New Delhi today. Discussions covered connectivity initiatives, multilateral engagement & regional developments. Emphasis was placed on enhancing trade, tourism, cultural exchanges & strengthening people-to-people ties," the MEA stated in a post in X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor