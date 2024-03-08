President Murmu to jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects during her 3-day State visit to Mauritius

New Delhi [India], March 8 : President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a State visit to Mauritius from March 11 to 13 and along with Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Murmu will also attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the chief guest, on the invitation of the government of Mauritius.

A contingent of the Indian Navy will participate in the celebrations along with two ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron - INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, the MEA release also said.

President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

In addition, President Murmu will meet the Speaker of the Mauritius National Assembly, the Chief Justice of the Mauritian Supreme Court and important Mauritian leaders.

During the visit, President Murmu and Prime Minister Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multifaceted nature of India's vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

President Murmu will also witness exchange of important bilateral agreements that seek to further strengthen the robust bilateral institutional collaboration and capacity-building cooperation between the two countries, the MEA release added.

President Murmu will pay homage to Mauritian leaders at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden and undertake visits to historical and cultural sites, including the Aapravasi Ghat, where Indian indentured labourers first arrived in Mauritius, the Intercontinental Slavery Museum and the sacred Ganga Talao. Additionally, she will address Mauritian youth at the University of Mauritius and socio-cultural organisations, members of the Indian diaspora and the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute.

As the sixth Indian President to grace the Mauritian National Day as the Chief Guest since 2000, President Murmu's State Visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthening the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepening our close people-to-people ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor