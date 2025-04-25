President Murmu to visit Vatican City to attend State Funeral of Pope Francis

New Delhi [India], April 25 : President Droupadi Murmu will visit Vatican City for a two-day visit from April 25 - 26 to attend the State Funeral of Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on April 21, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

On April 25, President Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. On April 26, President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present.

In a press release, MEA stated, "His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world."

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday made the declaration through a statement and further announced that the National flag will be flown at half-mast on the day throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment.

Earlier, the ministry announced three days of state mourning as a mark of respect for His Holiness Pope Francis's passing. Two days of state mourning were observed on April 22 and April 23, and one day of state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral.

On April 22, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited the Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in New Delhi to sign the condolence book. India has declared three days of State Mourning for Pope Francis's passing.

On April 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Pope Francis's death, stating that the Pontiff's affection for the people of India would always be cherished.

"Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-around development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God's embrace," the Prime Minister said.

The Vatican has also released images of Pope Francis in an open coffin, dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand. The pictures were taken in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis's residence at the Vatican.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, will lead the funeral service. At the end of the funeral, Cardinal Re will deliver the final commendationa concluding prayer in which the Pope will be formally entrusted to Godand the body will be moved to St. Mary Major for burial.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor