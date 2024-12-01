President Murmu wishes Nagaland on statehood day

New Delhi [India] December 1 : President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday wished the people of Nagaland on their statehood day.

In a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu praised Nagaland's steps towards development.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery. Nagaland's strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future."

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1863055882210156741

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the residents of Nagaland.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings to our Naga sisters and brothers on Nagaland Day. Blessed with a glorious culture and heritage, Nagaland is a shining example of our diversity on Bharat's rich cultural tapestry. I pray to God for the state to prosper under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio Ji."

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1863055318596407373

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day on Sunday and said that Naga culture is known for its "spirit of duty and compassion."

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. Nagaland is widely admired for its rich culture and the wonderful nature of people belonging to the state. Naga culture is known for its spirit of duty and compassion. Praying for Nagaland's continuous progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1863089853186896011

In 1957, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood.

It was formally recognized as a seaparate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared its capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor