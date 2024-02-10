President of Argentina tours sites of Hamas massacre

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 10 (ANI/TPS): President Isaac Herzog Thursday hosted President Javier Milei of Argentina on a tour of Kibbutz Nir Oz on the Gaza border. One quarter of the Kibbutz members were either murdered or taken hostage in the abhorrent attack by Hamas terrorists on 7 October. During their tour, the Presidents were joined by Ofelia Roitman who was taken hostage and released from Gaza, and was returning to her home for the first time after the attack. The Presidents visited a number of houses on the Kibbutz including the house of the Bibas family.

"Your visit here today is a unique show of solidarity, of friendship, of a deep understanding of the feelings and the agony that Israel is going through, and also sharing with us the vision of hope: We shall rebuild this place," Herzog told Milei. "We shall bring back the community. And we shall protect Israelis and we hopefully will create a different future for us and for our neighbors."

"This is a visit that has truly been very moving," said President Milei. "It's something that has touched me deep in my soul. As we watched the images from around the world we were filled with horror, but now seeing them up close and personal in real life, is all the more disturbing and such a powerful experience."

"And let me once again say what I've been saying all along, we strongly condemned the terrorist acts of the terrorist group Hamas, and we continue to reaffirm our solidarity towards the people and the State of Israel and our support for Israel's right to legitimate self-defense."(ANI/TPS)

