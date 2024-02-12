President of International for Bank of America hails 'dynamism' of UAE economy

Dubai [UAE], February 12 (ANI/WAM): Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, has commended the flexibility, dynamism, and strong growth of the UAE economy despite global challenges.

The UAE's economic drive has been remarkable, and "I always encourage and admire it, especially in terms of its strong growth and dynamism" he told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ongoing World Governments (WGS) Summit 2024.

Despite worries about the global economic prospects due to geopolitical tensions, Mensah maintains a positive outlook for growth in 2024, which goes in line with the recent upward adjustment of the global economic growth projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last month, the IMF hiked its forecast for global economic growth to 3.1 percent in 2024, up two-tenths of a percentage point from its October forecast, and expected unchanged growth of 3.2% in 2025

"I see significant interest in investing and engaging in new technology on a global scale," Mensah said.

Regarding his participation in the WGS 2024, Mensah said that this is the first time he has attended the summit, and he expressed his admiration for the professional organisation of the event: "The sessions and topics discussed at the summit are important and positive."

WGS 2024, which is held under the theme 'Shaping Future Governments', kicked off today with the participation of more than 25 heads of state and government, 120 government delegations, and more than 85 international and regional organisations and global institutions. The summit aims to explore future opportunities and challenges, as well as the most prominent challenges facing the world in a range of pressing issues.(ANI/WAM)

