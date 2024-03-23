President of UAE receives written message from King of Bahrain

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 23 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written message from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, on further strengthening the privileged relations between the two fraternal countries.

The message was handed over to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, during his meeting today at Qasr Al Watan here with the Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, who conveyed the regards of the King of Bahrain to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for more progress and prosperity for the UAE leadership and people. Sheikh Mansour reciprocated the greetings.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral relations and ways to advance cooperation at various levels, particularly in areas of economy, investment and development. (ANI/WAM)

