President of UAE Show Jumping Cup kicks off tomorrow

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 7 (ANI/WAM): The 13th edition of the President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup will kick off tomorrow morning with a two-star competition featuring a single round at a height of 130 cm.

The morning session will also see a two-phase competition to qualify for the Grand Prix in the two-star championship, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The first competition of the five-star category will take place in the afternoon, with the "Welcome Stakes" competition over a single round with a height of 145 cm. This will be followed by an international competition for "junior" riders sponsored by the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF) over a single round with a height of 125 cm.

The first day will conclude with the qualifying competition for the President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup, which will be held over a single round with a jump-off and a height of 150 cm.

The total prize money is EUR1,276,000, of which EUR308,000 is for the President of the UAE Show Jumping Cup, which will be held on Friday evening. The Longines League of Nations will be held on Sunday afternoon with the participation of 11 teams representing 11 countries: the UAE, Ireland, the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Brazil.

The announcement of these details came at a press conference held by the organising committee this morning in the meeting hall attached to Al Forsan International Sports Resort in the presence of UAEERF Secretary General Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, who is also the Chairman of the Organising Committee. (ANI/WAM)

