President of Uzbekistan meets with Hamdan bin Mohammed in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], September 27 (ANI/WAM): Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, in Tashkent. Sheikh Hamdan is leading a high-level UAE delegation on an official visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent, President Mirziyoyev welcomed Sheikh Hamdan and the accompanying delegation, expressing his deep appreciation for the UAE leadership's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to President Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek people.

He also highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the two countries, which are increasingly focused on greater political and economic cooperation and collaboration in advancing government excellence, guided by the common vision of the leaders of both nations for a brighter future.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; and Saeed Matar Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, both sides explored new avenues for cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on enhancing collaboration in raising government excellence, digital transformation, and innovation. They also discussed ways to expand the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices in fields of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor