"President Trump contradicts President Trump... what he says today is not what he might say tomorrow": Ex-diplomat Fabian

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Former diplomat KP Fabian has provided insights into how the Israel-Iran conflict might turn out and hoped how a ceasefire may come into effect between the two countries.

Speaking about the Iran conflict, the former envoy said, "The first thing to note is that President Trump is not always consistent. President Trump contradicts President Trump. So what he says today is not what he might say tomorrow. Nor what he said yesterday, and Aristotle said a long time ago, if you are contradicting yourself, then I don't have to refute you."

He added, "Point number 2 is that it is now evident that President Trump had given the green signal for Prime Minister Netanyahu to attack Iran. Two days before, President Trump's representative Witkoff was supposed to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister in Oman..." he reiterated Trump's remarks of giving 560 days to Iran. "60 days for what? For Israel to prepare. So I'm sorry to say he (Trump) is not always transparent. He had a way of speaking which confuses most of the people. So, as of now, let's see what is going to happen."

Fabian noted that since China and Russia are closely connected with Iran, "I do not think these two countries will just stand by. And permit Netanyahu to bomb Iran and smash it to the smithereens, do another Gaza."

Noting that a ceasefire would come into effect soon, Fabian said, "Soon there will be a ceasefire compelled by Trump, who is compelled by Putin. I want to give one formula to both Putin and Trump. Let Putin tell Trump, you have been wanting to get a Nobel Peace Prize, and for the Ukraine war. OK, I will agree to. Do it, of course. What territory I have, I keep, but I will agree to a ceasefire provided. You arrange for a ceasefire in Iran, from Israel, then you will get your Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped two wars."

On the tete-a-tete between Trump and Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Minur over lunch on Wednesday, the former envoy said, "The Trump family has a company which is doing business with cryptocurrency and Pakistan has pledged to give support to that company. So that was discussed with General Munir some time back. Second, America needs minerals. You know how the supply chain are essential minerals including lithium and all are getting disturbed."

US President Trump had hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House and praised the latter's role in preventing the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Trump said, "The reason I had him here was I wanted to thank him for not going into the war and ending it..."The last Pakistani military leader to meet a sitting U.S. President was General Pervez Musharraf in 2001, who did so as the nation's head of state during his tenure as a military dictator.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor