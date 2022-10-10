President Vladimir Putin says Russian missile strikes are in response to Ukraine's 'terrorist action'

President Vladimir Putin on Monday confirmed Russian forces carried out a wave of missile attacks on Ukraine cities that killed at least five people and knocked out energy infrastructure nationwide. "This morning, on the advice of the defence ministry and according to a plan from the general staff, a massive strike was carried out with high-precision, long-range weapons... on energy, military command and communications facilities in Ukraine," Putin said during a meeting with his security council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine had carried out "terrorist acts" against Russia and pledged to react forcefully if they continued.In televised remarks, Putin said Moscow had launched long-range missile attacks against Ukraine's energy, military and communications infrastructure on Monday in retaliation for an attack on a vital bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend. Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed, reports AP. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow.