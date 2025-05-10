"President wants to see this de-escalate quickly": White House on India-Pakistan tensions

Washington DC [US], May 10 : US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries.

Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state and of course now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," he said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," he said.

When asked if US President Donald Trump will get in touch personally with the leaders of those countries to try and de-escalate this situation, Leavitt said, "If and when that happens, we will certainly let you know."

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday (local time) expressed his concern over the escalating situation between India and Pakistan and stated that he would offer any possible help to de-escalate tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

Speaking on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Trump said that both India and Pakistan should work the crisis out.

"Oh it's so terrible! My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They've gotten tit for tat, so hopefully they can stop now. But I know we get along with both countries very well. [We have] Good relationships with both. And I want to see it stop," he said.

"And if I can do anything to help, I will I will be there," Trump added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor