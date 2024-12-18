President Xi stressed improving relations during meeting with PM Modi: Chinese FM Wang Yi

Beijing [China], December 18 : Ahead of meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that both India and China have agreed to work in bringing the bilateral relationship back to the track of stable development.

While addressing the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations on Tuesday, Wang Yi said that Chinese President Xi Jinping put forth important propositions on improving China-India relations during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kaza, Russia.

"China is having more trust and less suspicion with major countries in this region. When meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping put forth important propositions on improving China-India relations, which received positive response from Prime Minister Modi," Wang said.

"The two sides agreed to step up strategic communication, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas, and strive to bring the bilateral relationship back to the track of stable development at an early date," he added.

The Chinese Foreign Minister added that Beijing is working with New Delhi to find the right and bright path for big, neighbouring countries to live in harmony and develop side by side

"China will be a firm force for unity in the face of division and confrontation. We support the holding of the second China-Central Asia Summit and will work for the signing and implementation of the China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol. We have properly handled differences and are working with India to find the right and bright path for big, neighbouring countries to live in harmony and develop side by side," he said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Minister of Foreign Affairs will hold the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) in Beijing on December 18 with Wang Yi.

The two Special Representatives will discuss the management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Parliament last week, that the disengagement has been fully achieved in Eastern Ladakh through a step-by-step process, culminating in Depsang and Demchok.

He also stressed that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas is a prerequisite for the development of India-China ties.

In October this year, India and China reached an agreement regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, and was sparked by Chinese military actions. It led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

During the meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in Russia's Kazan, PM Modi had said that maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain the priority of the two countries and mutual trust should remain the basis of bilateral ties.

