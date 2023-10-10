Presiding officers of G20 member countries, invited countries begin arriving in India for 9th P20 Summit

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Presiding officers of G20 member countries and invited countries have begun to arrive in New Delhi for the opening of the 9th edition of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20 Summit).

The P20 Summit brings together speakers/heads of legislatures of G20 member countries and guest countries to explore how Parliaments might effectively advance global governance, bringing a parliamentary perspective to governance challenges and solutions towards addressing them.

The President of the Pan African Parliament will participate in the G20 event for the first time in India, following the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20 grouping, at the New Delhi Leaders' Summit, as per a release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Speaker of Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. Parliament of Bangladesh is one of the special invitees for the P20 Summit. Chaudhary was accorded a warm and traditional Indian welcome by MP Locket Chatterjee on behalf of the Indian Parliament.

Presiding officers of both Houses of the Australian Parliament, President of the Senate, Senator Sue Lines, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick arrived in New Delhi on Saturday. The two dignitaries were received by MP Harsh Vardhan upon their arrival.

Delegations from Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and United Kingdom are also expected to arrive today. As many as 200-plus parliamentarians and other leaders have confirmed participation at the summit

The first Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) being hosted by the world's largest democracy in its capacity as the G20 President is being held during October 13 - 14, 2023, at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. The Summit is being inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, as per the official release.

The ninth edition will be preceded by a Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Sustainable Development) on October 12, 2023, while the Summit itself would have four high-level sessions. The four themes on which parliamentarians would deliberate are (i) Agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; (ii) Sustainable Energy Transitions: Gateways to a Green Future; (iii) Mainstreaming Gender Equality: From Women's Empowerment to Women-Led Development; and (iv) Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

With the theme "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future," the Summit will also provide opportunities for fostering international cooperation, cultural exchanges and strengthening diplomatic ties among nations.

The deliberations will culminate with the adoption of a Joint Statement, urging the G20 Governments to deliver solutions to major global challenges in ways that seek to ensure equity, inclusiveness, and peace.

