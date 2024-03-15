'Pressing for early discharge': MEA on Indians stuck in Russia amid Ukraine conflict

New Delhi [India], March 15 : India is pressing hard on the Russian authorities for early discharge of Indian nationals who are stuck there amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

Notably, at least two Indians have died while serving in the Russian Army against Ukraine, as around 20 others were allegedly duped into fighting in Russia's war with Ukraine on the pretext of lucrative jobs.

Addressing the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for early discharge of our people who are stuck there. Last time we told you that there were 20 people there who approached us."

The MEA further informed that the mortal remains of the two Indians who died while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war will arrive in India by Sunday.

"We also have two people who passed away. On that, I have an update. The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities," Jaiswal said.

"Hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week, that is on Sunday or thereabout. So hopefully, on the 16th or 17th, they'll be here and then handed over to the family. So that is the update on Russia," he added.

Regarding India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war, the MEA spokesperson said that India's consistent position has been a "peaceful resolution" of the conflict through "dialogue and diplomacy."

"We have been very consistent in our position on Russia Ukraine war. We continue to encourage a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy which is our standard position, which you are aware of, and we remain open to engaging all ways and means that could help achieve this objective," he further said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), recently busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting Indian nationals on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The central agency is conducting simultaneous searches at around 13 locations in Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The CBI stated that these traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube, etc. and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine War zone against their wishes, thus, putting their lives in grave danger. It has been ascertained that some of the victims were also grievously injured in the war zone.

Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations. So far, around 35 instances of victims sent abroad have been established. The identity of more trafficking victims is also being established. The investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to the general public not to fall prey to such false promises of jobs by dubious recruitment agencies and agents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor