Pressure mounts on Imran Khan due to deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan: report

With Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ties with the country's military hitting rock bottom, he is facing a challenge to his political survival due to the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Last week, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced that it would table a no-confidence motion in the parliament to bring down Khan's government which, they said, had taken the country to the brink of economic disaster.

Pakistan's national assembly has 342 members. The ruling PTI and its allies enjoy the support of 166 members. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have 158 members. The rest of the lawmakers are elected as independents and from tribal areas.

According to analysts, a political move by opposition parties would come to nothing if Pakistan's powerful army continued to support the Khan-led PTI government, in power since 2018. Others experts say if the establishment wants to get rid of Khan and they will use the opposition parties to make that possible.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider told Asia Times that opposition would need support from the coalition partners like the Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) if the military establishment is so willed.

"Ultimately the opposition would need support from the coalition partners like the Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ) and they would not be on the side of the opposition if the military establishment is so willed," he said.

According to the Asian Times, Pakistan PM is under immense pressure to address an unprecedented economic meltdown, igniting the highest inflation rate of 13%, unemployment, industrial stagnation and a sharp polarization in the country.

Moreover, the supply and demand side distortions have pushed the prices of commodities, electricity and gas sky high.

"Khan had vowed to alienate corruption, create 10 million jobs, eradicate poverty and make a new and well-off Pakistan before coming to power. All these promises have become fantasies because he has not delivered and miserably failed on all fronts," Zahid Khan added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor