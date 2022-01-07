Pressure on Afghan banks decreasing, int'l community also provided funds: Taliban

The Taliban have said that pressures on Afghanistan's banks are decreasing day by day and the international community has also provided cash to the country, reported local media.

The financial resources of Afghanistan are being protected and economic fall is also being prevented, Khaama Press quoted the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi as saying.

The Taliban said they have prevented the economic collapse of Afghanistan.

"Pressures on Afghanistan's banks are decreasing day by day," said Motaqi.

He also said that the Taliban's interim government has so far paid the bill of employees' salaries for three months and is preparing for paying the fourth month's salary.

However, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is worsening day by day due to the lack of concrete assistance and the United Nations has said that they have so far collected USD 1.5 billion to address the Afghan situation.

Stressing that the ongoing freezing winter in Afghanistan will make people's life more challenging in the Asian nation, spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Stephen Dujarric has said that the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has so far collected USD 1.5 billion.

( With inputs from ANI )

