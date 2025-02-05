Pretend's to champion Kashmiri rights, but actively sponsors terrorism: Kashmiri activist slams Pak's hypocrisy

New Delhi [India], February 5 : Tasleema Akhter, a political activist from the Valley, said that Pakistan's Kashmir 'Solidarity Day' is just a "facade" as the country "actively sponsors terrorism, fuels violence, and destabilises the region" while pretending to champion Kashmiri rights.

In a post on X, Akhter stated that the February 5 serves as nothing more than a "facade, used to conceal Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorism and violence in Kashmir." She emphasised that Pakistan, while pretending to champion Kashmiri rights, is a major contributor to the suffering of the Kashmiri people.

https://x.com/tasleemakashmir/status/1887095864336031772

The Kashmiri activist highlighted, "While Pakistan parades as a champion of Kashmiri rights, it actively sponsors terrorism, fuels violence, and destabilises the region. Pakistani-backed terror groups continue to spread fear, targeting innocent civilians, women, and children."

Akhter pointed to the ongoing violence fueled by Pakistan-sponsored terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which continue to devastate the region. These groups have caused countless deaths and injuries, with Akhter referencing a recent incident where an innocent woman lost her life in a blast near TRC Srinagar. According to reports, in 2024 alone, 57 civilians were killed, and 198 others were injured as a result of this violence.

Furthermore, Akhter took aim at Pakistan's hypocrisy, stressing its silence on the human rights atrocities taking place within its own borders, particularly in Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She noted the serious violations of human rights in these regions, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and state-sponsored violence, all of which Pakistan refuses to acknowledge.

While Pakistan continues to pour resources into supporting terrorist groups, Akhter argued, it neglects the pressing needs of its own citizens, such as tackling poverty and unemployment. This neglect, she asserted, is a violation of international law and continues to destabilise the South Asian region.

As the international community observes, it is clear that Pakistan's claim of solidarity is nothing more than a cruel joke at the expense of innocent lives in Kashmir. Akhter concluded by emphasising that the world must hold Pakistan accountable for its role in terrorism and human rights abuses across the region.

