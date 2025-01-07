Pretty confident India-Canada ties would improve under Conservative govt: Canadian journalist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman has expressed confidence that the ties between India and Canada will improve under the Conservative government.

He stated that people in India have no problem with Canada, however, they start ranting when the topic of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is raised.

In an interview with ANI, Bordman noted that a lot of the Khalistanis in the Conservative party are just due to ignorance. He said that Khalistanis will find far less fertile ground to operate in Canada under a Conservative government. He called the Communist Party of China and the Muslim Brotherhood the "bedrock of the Khalistan movement here in Canada."

On being asked about the impact of Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down on India-Canada relations, Daniel Bordman said, "I think it's really good because in my limited travels here in India for a few days, I've been asking people about Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh and Canada, in general, all of that. And the general Indian vibe, I get from a lot of people is they have no problem with Canada. They like Canada, they know we're nice people and all this and that, but when Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh come up, then, Indians turn into me and start ranting. So, I'm pretty confident that under a conservative government, it would improve and you could say, there are some Khalistanis in the conservative government and no political party is perfect. And a lot of the Khalistanis in the Conservative Party are just due to ignorance."

He said that Khalistani acts as a proxy of the Muslim Brotherhood, which he stressed has been activated since October 7. He stated that the Conservative Party is "very pro-Israel" and it understands the threat of radical Islamic terrorists. According to him, the current faction of the Conservative Party is not friendly to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Daniel Bordman said, "The Khalistani issue is not understood nearly as much in Canada. However, the Khalistanis do act as a proxy of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Muslim Brotherhood has been sort of activated since October 7th, they've all come out of the woodwork and done the sort of they're railing against Israel and Jews and burning down synagogues and whatever, but the Conservative Party is very pro-Israel, and they understand the threat of radical Islamic terrorists. So, if you have a government that, again, they don't understand Khalistan, but they understand the Communist Party of China and the Muslim Brotherhood, which are the two main allies, and the bedrock of the Khalistan movement here in Canada."

"It's like one finances it mostly through the ISI in Pakistan, and the other kind of taught it how to act through the political left and helped to infiltrate the work in concert. So, with those factions, right, the CCP and the Muslim Brotherhood losing significant influence in our politics. Even though, yes, there are some Khalistanis who are trying to get the conservative party and foreign interference is a problem, they will find far less fertile ground to operate under a conservative government, and it's not because the conservative government is stridently against Canada, again, it's Canada, it's me and like 10 other people who understand this issue who aren't from India, but they understand the issues that are sort of auxiliary to it. Those are well-understood issues in our country. So, in that point, I would be hopeful because, and, especially the current faction of the Conservative Party, opposed to the previous faction is not friendly to the Muslim Brotherhood," he added.

Notably, the ties between India and Canada have been strained after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "politically motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday (local time) that he would resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. Trudeau said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party chooses the next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate. I have asked the liberal part president to search for a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister," he said.

Trudeau said he advised Governor General Mary Simon that Canada needs a new session of Parliament. He said that she agreed to the request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

"We have worked for this country. We are at a critical moment in the world. Canadian resilience motivates me to serve. I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24," Trudeau said.

"Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement. So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he added.

Trudeau said that he will not put forth his candidature as a potential Prime Minister. "I will not be putting my candidature. The Liberal Party is an important institution in our country. We were elected for 3rd time in 2021 to advance Canada's stand in the world. I never bow down when faced with a fight but I do this job because of the interest of Canadians and the interest of democracy that I hold dear. And I can't be that candidate due to internal battles," he said.

