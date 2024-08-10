Prez Murmu holds bilateral talks with Timorese PM; addresses Indian diaspora

Dili (East Timor), Aug 10 President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of East Timor, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, after she arrived in Dili on the last leg of her three-nation visit.

Both the leaders underscored the significance of a "warm and cordial" relationship between India and East Timor based on shared values of democracy and plurality.

During the meeting, they also discussed wide-ranging issues focusing on boosting bilateral ties.

Apart from this, three agreements were signed during the meeting in the areas of cultural exchanges, radio broadcasting, and visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official and service passports.

President Murmu also interacted with the Indian community in Dili at a reception hosted in her honour.

"We stand ready to work with Timor-Leste in our shared desire for progress and development," the President said.

She also announced that India would soon establish an Embassy in East Timor.

Lauding the Indian diaspora for their achievements and urging them to continue to play an active part in strengthening Indian-Timor ties, she said, "The achievements of our diaspora community have been a matter of great pride for India, and we consider you as a 'living bridge'."

The President also participated in a public conversation with Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta on 'The Horta Show' and spoke of her political journey to becoming the President of India, India's rich cultural heritage, and shared perspectives on women in leadership roles.

President Murmu was also conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, by President Jose Ramos-Horta in recognition of her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and empowerment of women.

The President also held a bilateral meeting with her Timorese counterpart, underlining the strong connection and cooperation between the two democratic nations, and discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral ties.

Both the leaders also discussed the possibility of East Timor joining the International Solar Alliance.

Earlier this week, President Murmu visited Fiji and New Zealand during her three-nation visit, where she discussed bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier this week that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the Act East policy, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ninth East Asia Summit in 2014.

