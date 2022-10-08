Price hike at source, transportation glitches key causes of rising prices of essentials in NE

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 8 Price rise at source, transportation bottlenecks and inadequate storage facilities are the main causes of the rising prices of vegetables and other essentials in the mountainous northeastern states.

The capitals of the northeastern states via Guwahati are 1,000 km to 1,700 km from Kolkata by road, and 2,000 km to 2,650 km from Delhi while the distance between the northeastern states and Kolkata via Bangladesh on an average is 600 km to 800 km.

There is only a narrow land corridor to the northeastern region through Assam and West Bengal, but this route passes through hilly terrain with steep gradients and multiple hairpin bends, making plying of vehicles, especially loaded trucks, very difficult and time consuming.

Of the eight northeastern states, Assam's main city of Guwahati

