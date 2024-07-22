Price of essential goods skyrockets in Pakistan amid high inflation

Karachi [Pakistan] July 22 : As Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, its residents also continue to endure some of the worst financial turmoil on a daily basis.

With inflation on the rise, the price of essential items, including cooking oil, pulses, flour, sugar, milk, and chicken has too skyrocketed. An ARY News report indicates that the prices of 25 essential items have risen dramatically, with the inflation rate exceeding 23 per cent.

Despite government claims of relief to the citizens, the inflation rates continue to climb, affecting daily necessities the most with electricity, vanaspati ghee, cooking oil, pulses, flour, sugar, milk, and chicken meat being among the most affected items.

The cost of pulses has increased by up to PKR 65 per kilogram, while cooking oil prices have climbed by PKR 30-40 per litre. Sugar has become more expensive by PKR 25 to PKR 30 per kilogram, and chicken meat now costs PKR 80 to PKR 100 more per kilogram, reaching prices of PKR 600 to PKR 650 per kilogram, ARY News reported.

The soaring cost of living is pushing necessities out of reach for many.

Ashraf, a Karachi resident, criticized the government's response, and said, "Rising prices are controlled by the government, which should support the poor. People are working hard on the roads, yet no one in authority seems to care. Only Allah provides for us, not the government. Their attitude is essentially, 'If the poor die, let them die.'"

Meanwhile, lamenting the situation amid high inflation, with basic necessities becoming a far cry Sikandar, another resident, said: "Inflation affects everyone from top to bottom. What used to cost 20-25 thousand now costs 30-40 thousand. As a rickshaw driver, I used to charge 150 rupees per ride, but now it's 300 due to the surge in gas prices."

Essentials such as gas, electricity, water, and food are becoming increasingly expensive, placing a heavy burden on the middle-income class.

"The government promised relief on electricity bills, but now bills are between 3000-4000 rupees. They only inquire about our conditions before elections, and afterwards, no one pays attention. Prices keep climbingpetrol prices fluctuate, and essentials like lentils, rice, flour, sugar, and even water are all expensive. The rulers enjoy their air-conditioned comfort while we toil on the streets with no support," another resident, Rehan said.

The working class, bearing the brunt of the hot summer while earning a living, have voiced their grievances to the government. They recall pre-election promises of relief that have yet to materialize; instead, inflation continues to worsen.

