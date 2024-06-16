Pride march in Kiev for the first time since Russian invasion

Kiev, June 16 (IANS/DPA) About 500 demonstrators protested on Sunday in the Ukrainian capital Kiev under heavy security for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

It was the first Pride march since the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

Due to the martial law in place, permits for demonstrations are difficult to obtain.

The first Pride demonstration took place in 2013 and was held regularly between 2015 and 2021.

On Sunday, the protesters demanded the legalisation of civil unions and harsh penalties for discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

For security reasons, the march was only allowed to proceed for a few dozen metres.

The participants were directed to the underground metro after a few minutes.

Several Ukrainian soldiers and diplomats from Western embassies also took part.

Local media reported that hundreds of partially masked supporters of far-right organisations simultaneously marched through the centre of Kiev and tried to prevent the LGBTQ demonstration from going forward.

The police reportedly separated the two demonstrations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor