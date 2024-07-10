Prime Minister Modi arrives in Austria's Vienna for one-day state visit

Vienna [Austria], July 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria on Wednesday (local time) after concluding his two-day visit to Russia.

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.

Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and… pic.twitter.com/PJaeOWVOm1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

PM Modi shared a post on X while announcing that he landed in Vienna adding that he cited this trip as a "special one."

Further, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the various engagements planned during his visit, including high-level talks and interactions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the Indian community in Austria.

"Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more," PM wrote on X.

PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Vienna on his first bilateral visit to Austria. Welcomed by FM @a_schallenberg at the airport. As the two countries are celebrating 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will… pic.twitter.com/5YvfgFzbRS — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 9, 2024

In another post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to Twitter and said that PM Modi arrived on his first bilateral visit to Austria and was welcomed by Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria.

"PM @narendramodi arrives in the historic city of Vienna on his first bilateral visit to Austria. Welcomed by FM @a_schallenberg at the airport. As the two countries are celebrating 75th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year, this momentous visit will add renewed momentum to - ties," Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Vienna and greets members of the Indian diaspora at the hotel

After his arrival at the hotel, the Austrian artists sang Vande Mataram to welcome PM Modi.

Before this, he had already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as per his official visit schedule and interacted with the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Moscow.

