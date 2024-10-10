Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Vientiane, Laos; accorded ceremonial Guard of Honour

Vientiane [Laos], October 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Vientiane on Thursday, where he will be attending the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. PM Modi was also accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR, at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported the arrival of PM Modi in Vientiane, sharing a post on X with pictures, "Sabaidee Laos! PM @narendramodi arrives in Vientiane, Lao PDR to a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham."

Sabaidee Laos! PM @narendramodi arrives in Vientiane, Lao PDR to a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by Minister of Home Affairs of 🇱🇦, Mr. Vilayvong Bouddakham.

"Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders," PM Modi posted on X on his arrival. Notably, this year also marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold various bilateral meetings on the margins of the ASEAN-India summit and the East Asia summit.

Ahead of his departure to Laos, the PM said, "This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We share close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries."

PM Modi will engage in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Lao PDR Sonexay Siphandone. The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

On the other hand, the East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.

