"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Boss Sahab," says Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka

Suva [Fiji], January 22 : Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the real "Boss" of the world.

In a meeting with Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu and IMF Founder Prof. Himani Sood in Fiji, Rebuka said PM Modi is a top global leader.

Praising PM Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' for ensuring everybody develops and prospers together, the Prime Minister of Fiji said, "I believe Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a great governance model that PM Modi is practising, which ensures inclusive development for all. I think the world should adopt it for making it a better place to live".

"My friend (PM Modi) had been re-elected (as PM) after we met (in 2023), so congratulations again and I would like to make sure that he gets the message that Fiji is still here. We are still committed to our journey of peace, on which he has been on that journey for long. Oneness' in our development, oneness in our progress and all these are great ideals for all world leaders," Fiji PM added.

The Fijian PM said PM Modi has become an icon for peace and Hindus all over the world. "Having the confidence of those in India is a big number. So, I congratulate him for that. The oneness in that journey of Hindus in the world will eventually translate into oneness in the peoples of the world," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Rabuka in May 2023 in Port Moresby during his visit to Papua New Guinea on the sidelines of the third Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.

On behalf of the Fijian President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, Prime Minister Rabuka had then bestowed Prime Minister Modi with the highest civilian honour of the Republic of Fijithe Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF).

This is not the first time that any world leader has praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in 2023, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese had called him (Modi) Boss. The former President of the US, Joe Biden, had described PM Modi as a fantastic and globally powerful leader and expressed a desire to take his autograph.

The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni also described PM Modi as the most loved of all around the world. The Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen had said that PM Modi is an inspiration for the world and the President of Guyana said that they owe him a debt of gratitude.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor