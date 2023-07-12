Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit France, UAE this week

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on an official visit to France and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from July 13-15, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade of France on July 14, where the tri-services of the Indian armed forces contingent would be participating. And moreover, 3 Rafale are participating.

During his France visit from July 13-14, the Prime Minister will hold formal talks with President Emmanuel Macron. President Macron will host a State Banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of France, the Presidents of the Senate, and the National Assembly of France. He will separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities, according to the statement.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India–France Strategic Partnership and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations.

However, it is uncommon for foreign politicians to be invited as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day (the previous time was in 2017 when the US President (Donald Trump at that time) was given the invitation).

Participation by foreign marching bands and aircraft is even more unusual.

After France's visit, Prime Minister will take a trip to Abu Dhabi on July 15. Prime Minister will talk with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as per the statement.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture.

It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.

