Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Argentinian President Javier Milei

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Office met with Argentinian President Javier Milei. The two agreed on the launch of joint business delegations in various areas.

"You're a great friend of the Jewish state," Netanyahu told Milei. "We are delighted with your decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move your diplomatic post there, and also, of course, an embassy."

"We share the desire for prosperity, security and peace," added Netanyahu. "We know that the greatest challenge to peace in our area, but also in yours, is Iran. And we appreciate the cooperation that we are doing with you in security and diplomacy."

From the Israeli side: The Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Director of the National Economic Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser and the Israeli Ambassador to Argentina.

From the Argentinian side: The Foreign Minister, the Secretary of the Presidency and the President's sister, the Argentinian Ambassador-designate to Israel and the Embassy Head of Mission. (ANI/TPS)

